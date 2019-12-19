Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Thursday at a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, that economic cooperation between Moscow and Tokyo would continue to develop

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Thursday at a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, that economic cooperation between Moscow and Tokyo would continue to develop.

The Russian foreign minister recalled that the 15th session of the Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues concluded recently. The event was co-chaired by Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and Motegi, who is on a visit to Russia for the first time since taking office in September.

"This [committee] is an important tool for the progressive development of our cooperation in trade and investment, our leaders favored this.

President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and Prime Minister [of Japan Shinzo] Abe have set large-scale tasks for us in this area, and I hope that the results of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission will allow us to significantly advance in their implementation," Lavrov said.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the long-pending peace treaty, joint economic activities on the disputed southern Kuril Islands and cooperation in global affairs, as well as regional and international issues.