MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russia's foreign trade dropped by 16 percent in the first eight months of the year, the head of the Federal Customs Service, Vladimir Bulavin, told reporters on Monday.

"Our target is quite challenging, but, unfortunately, in January-August our trade fell by 16 percent: imports [fell] by 7 percent, exports [fell] by 23 percent," Bulavin said.

The head of the customs service added that the drop in trade affected the transfer of funds to the federal budget and future dynamics were too difficult to forecast.

Bulavin also said that Russia would be updating its budget targets in the near future and the customs service would "make every effort to achieve the [updated] targets."