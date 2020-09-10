Russia's foreign trade surplus in January-August decreased by 47.8 percent year-on-year to $57.3 billion, according to the central bank's estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia's foreign trade surplus in January-August decreased by 47.8 percent year-on-year to $57.3 billion, according to the central bank's estimate.

A year earlier, the country's trade surplus was $109.8 billion.

Earlier, the Federal Customs Service said that Russia's trade surplus in January-July fell 43.5 percent year-on-year to $59.4 billion.