Russia's Gamaleya Says 200,000 Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine To Enter Market In Coming Days

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russia's Gamaleya Says 200,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine to Enter Market in Coming Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Around 200,000 doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will enter the market soon, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine said on Monday.

"As of now, over 400,000 doses have entered the market, 440,000 more precisely.

In two or three days, 200,000 more doses of the vaccine will enter the market in two or three days," Alexander Gintsburg said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Market Coronavirus

