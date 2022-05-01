UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gas Flow To China Via Power Of Siberia Up Almost 60% Year-on-Year - Gazprom

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) The export of Russian gas to China through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline continues to grow, increasing by almost 60% in January-April compared to the same period last year, Russia's Gazprom said on Sunday.

"Gas exports to China through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline are growing under a bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation. The volume of supplies for the first four months of 2022 exceeds the same indicator last year by almost 60%," the company said on Telegram.

Russian gas is supplied to the region via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. The supplies have started at the end of 2019, and amounted to 4.1 billion cubic meters in 2020. It is planned to increase the volume of supplies until reaching the design annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters by 2025. Taking the new February agreement into account, the total capacity of supplies along the Far Eastern route to China could amount to 48 billion cubic meters per year.

