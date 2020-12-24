UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gas Infrastructure Development May Reach Up To 83% Over Coming Years - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:57 PM

Russia's consumer gas infrastructure development has been growing over the last several years, and is expected to reach 71.4 percent this year, and in the long term, the gas grid coverage may rise to 82.9 percent, Russia's new Minister of Energy Nikolai Shulginov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russia's consumer gas infrastructure development has been growing over the last several years, and is expected to reach 71.4 percent this year, and in the long term, the gas grid coverage may rise to 82.9 percent, Russia's new Minister of Energy Nikolai Shulginov said on Thursday.

"Even though in recent years the average level of gas infrastructure development in the country has grown quite strongly since 2012 it has increased by 7 pp. up to 71 percent (according to Gazprom, the forecast figure for 2020 is 71.

4 percent), we still have significant potential for gas infrastructure expansion. According to our estimates, based on current balances, it could reach about 82.9 percent," Shulginov said at a session of the ministry's public council.

The Russian government aims to accelerate gas infrastructure expansion and make the installation of gas to households cheaper.

In order to achieve that, the energy ministry has come up with a new road map and conception for increasing the gas penetration rate, the minister added.

