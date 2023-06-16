MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia's gas production is currently by 8-10% below the target of the socio-economic development that will be revised, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Friday.

"We observe that now (gas) production is by 8-10% lower than... forecasts... The forecast will be revised in September.

And we will reflect these new forecasts of ours," Shulginov said in an interview with the Izvestiya broadcaster on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia's oil and condensate production will be about 20 million tonnes lower in 2023 than in 2022, the minister added.

