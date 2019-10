(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia's gas production is expected to reach 740 billion cubic meters (26.13 trillion cubic feet) in 2019, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"[Gas] production is expected to reach around 740 billion [cubic meters], while it amounted to 640 [billion cubic meters] 10 years ago," Novak said at the Russian Energy Week forum.