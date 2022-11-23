Gas production in Russia decreased in January-October by 13% year-on-year to 474 billion cubic meters, and in October by 20.3% year-on-year to 45.7 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Gas production in Russia decreased in January-October by 13% year-on-year to 474 billion cubic meters, and in October by 20.3% year-on-year to 45.7 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"(This October) 45.7 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 20.3% less than in October 2021, but by 17% more than in September 2022. In ten months of 2022 474 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced, which is by 13% less than in January-October 2021," the report said.