MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Gas production in Russia decreased in January-November by 13.3% year-on-year to 522 billion cubic meters, and in November by 16.5% year-on-year to 48.1 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"(This November) 48.1 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 16.

5% less than in November 2021, but by 5.2% more than in October 2022. In 11 months of 2022 522 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced, which is by 13.3% less than in January-November 2021," the report said.

Russia increased coal production in November by 1.9% year-on-year to 40 million tonnes, the statistic office said, adding that production decreased in January-November by 1% year-on-year to 392 million tonnes.