Russia's Gas Production In 11 Months Of 2022 Down By 13.3% Y/y To 522 Bcm - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Gas production in Russia decreased in January-November by 13.3% year-on-year to 522 billion cubic meters, and in November by 16.5% year-on-year to 48.1 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

Russia increased coal production in November by 1.9% year-on-year to 40 million tonnes, the statistic office said, adding that production decreased in January-November by 1% year-on-year to 392 million tonnes.

