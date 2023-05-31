(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Gas production in Russia decreased in January-April by 14.5% year-on-year to 193 billion cubic meters, and decreased by 15.6% month-on-month in April to 44.5 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"(In April) 44.5 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 15.

6% less than in April 2022, but by 10.7% less than in March 2023. In the four months of 2023 a total of 193 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 14.5% less than in January-April 2022 ," the report said.

Russia decreased coal production in April by 6.5% year-on-year to 36.7 million tons, and in January-April by 0.3% to 143 million tons, the statistic office said.