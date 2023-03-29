Gas production in Russia decreased in January-February by 13.5% year-on-year to 98.9 billion cubic meters, and decreased by 13.5% month-on-month in February to 46.8 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Gas production in Russia decreased in January-February by 13.5% year-on-year to 98.9 billion cubic meters, and decreased by 13.5% month-on-month in February to 46.8 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"(In February) 46.8 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 13.5% less than in February 2022, but by 10.4% less than in January 2023. In the two months of 2023 a total of 98.

9 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 13.5% less than in January-February 2022 ," the report said.

According to Rosstat, Russia reduced natural gas production in 2022 by 13.4% to 573 billion cubic meters, and associated petroleum gas (APG) � by 2% to 99 billion cubic meters.

Russia decreased coal production in February by 2.8% year-on-year to 35.2 million tons, and in January-February by 2.3% to 70.2 million tons, the statistic office said.