Russia's Gas Production In January-June Decreased By 14.9% To 267Bcm - Rosstat

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Russia's Gas Production in January-June Decreased by 14.9% to 267Bcm - Rosstat

Gas production in Russia decreased in January-June by 14.9% year-on-year to 267 billion cubic meters, and decreased by 11.9% year-on-year in June to 34.6 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Gas production in Russia decreased in January-June by 14.9% year-on-year to 267 billion cubic meters, and decreased by 11.9% year-on-year in June to 34.6 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"(In June) 34.6 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 11.

9% less than in June 2022, but by 12.5% less than in May 2023. In January-June, 2023, a total of 267 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 14.9% less than in January-June 2022," the report said.

Russia increased coal production in June by 0.4% year-on-year to 33.4 million tonnes, and in January-June increased by 1.1% to 213 million tonnes, the statistic office said.

