MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russia's gas output will decline by 6.5 percent to 690 billion cubic meters in 2020 before growing to 728-795 billion cubic meters from 2021-2023, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"We expect production to decline by around 6.5 percent ...

to around 690 billion cubic meters. From 2021-2023, we will reach the level of 728-795 billion cubic meters," Novak told the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

According to the energy minister, Russia's gas export can decline by 16.5 percent to 184.5 billion cubic meters in 2020 and to reach 220 billion cubic meters in 2021 and 240 billion cubic meters in 2023.