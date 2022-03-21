(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The volume of Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory on Monday is expected to remain at the nearly-maximum level, in line with Gazprom's contractual obligations, according to the data of the Ukrainian gas transmission system operators (GTS).

As of March 21, the current demand for pumping gas via Russia's Sudzha and Sohranovka-Oktyabrskaya gas metering stations amounts to 105.1 million cubic meters, according to the GTS.

Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine has remained at the maximum level in accordance with the Gazprom's contract obligations �� at about 109.6 million cubic meters per day � since late February, and slightly decreasing last week. The capacity of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to Germany via Belarus and Poland, is not being used at the moment.