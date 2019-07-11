(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian companies GAZ, UAZ and KAMAZ are discussing with Bolivia plans to build there a plant for assembling cars running on natural gas fuel, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Bolivia and Russia intend to cooperate on gas processing and liquefaction and also on building a plant for assembling cars running on gas fuel. The Bolivian side is interested in becoming Latin America's center for producing cars running on natural gas motor fuel. The Bolivian market is not so big, but there are some neighboring countries that also have gas for these purposes," Sprinchan said, adding that GAZ, UAZ and KAMAZ were among Russian companies engaged in relevant negotiations.

"Everything is on the stage of discussions. There are no plans to sign any contracts in this sphere during [Bolivian President] Evo Morales' visit yet," Sprinchan stressed.

A Bolivian delegation, headed by Morales, is holding a working visit to Moscow on Thursday. Later in the day, Morales will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.