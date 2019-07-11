UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GAZ, UAZ, KAMAZ Discuss Building Gas Fuel Car Plant In Bolivia- Russia Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Russia's GAZ, UAZ, KAMAZ Discuss Building Gas Fuel Car Plant in Bolivia- Russia Ambassador

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian companies GAZ, UAZ and KAMAZ are discussing with Bolivia plans to build there a plant for assembling cars running on natural gas fuel, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Bolivia and Russia intend to cooperate on gas processing and liquefaction and also on building a plant for assembling cars running on gas fuel. The Bolivian side is interested in becoming Latin America's center for producing cars running on natural gas motor fuel. The Bolivian market is not so big, but there are some neighboring countries that also have gas for these purposes," Sprinchan said, adding that GAZ, UAZ and KAMAZ were among Russian companies engaged in relevant negotiations.

"Everything is on the stage of discussions. There are no plans to sign any contracts in this sphere during [Bolivian President] Evo Morales' visit yet," Sprinchan stressed.

A Bolivian delegation, headed by Morales, is holding a working visit to Moscow on Thursday. Later in the day, Morales will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Bolivia Gas Market

Recent Stories

Twitterati demands Sh Raheed’s resignation follo ..

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 July 2019

59 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms its commitment to tackling linkages ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

11 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.