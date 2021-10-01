Russia's Gazprom Boosted Gas Production By 17.3% In Past 9 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:22 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Russia's gas giant Gazprom said it increased gas production by 17.3% to 378.1 billion cubic meters in the past nine months year-on-year.
"According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 378.
1 billion cubic meters of gas from January-September 2021. This is 17.3% or 55.7 billion cubic meters of gas more than last year," Gazprom wrote on Telegram.
Supplies from the gas transmission system to the domestic market surged by 15.9% over the same period.