Russia's Gazprom Capable Of Retaining Over 35% Share In European Market - Energy Minister

Russia's gas giant Gazprom is capable of retaining its over 35 percent share in the European market, Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia's gas giant Gazprom is capable of retaining its over 35 percent share in the European market, Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said.

"Gazprom's share in the European market exceeded 35 percent in 2019, and there is every possibility to retain it," Novak said in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

He also pledged that Russia would no way face fuel deficit regardless of any developments in the market situation.

The Russian Energy Ministry constantly monitors fuel stocks in all the regions across the country, Novak said.

