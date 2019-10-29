Russia's Gazpom has announced completing the filling of the Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russia's Gazpom has announced completing the filling of the Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline.

"Gazprom has completed the filling of the Power of Siberia pipeline with gas. Gas from the Chayanda field in Yakutia has been transferred to the border gas-measuring station near the city of Blagoveshchensk," Gazprom said in a statement on Tuesday.

Therefore, the linear portion of the pipeline is ready for the launch of Russian gas deliveries to China.

Gazprom said it would now proceed to filling with gas the cross-border passage across the Amur River.

Gazprom signed a 30-year deal with China's gas corporation CNPC in 2014 to deliver 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to China annually. Delivery is expected to start on December 1.