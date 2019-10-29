UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gazprom Completes Filling Of Power Of Siberia Natural Gas Pipeline

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

Russia's Gazprom Completes Filling of Power of Siberia Natural Gas Pipeline

Russia's Gazpom has announced completing the filling of the Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russia's Gazpom has announced completing the filling of the Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline.

"Gazprom has completed the filling of the Power of Siberia pipeline with gas. Gas from the Chayanda field in Yakutia has been transferred to the border gas-measuring station near the city of Blagoveshchensk," Gazprom said in a statement on Tuesday.

Therefore, the linear portion of the pipeline is ready for the launch of Russian gas deliveries to China.

Gazprom said it would now proceed to filling with gas the cross-border passage across the Amur River.

Gazprom signed a 30-year deal with China's gas corporation CNPC in 2014 to deliver 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to China annually. Delivery is expected to start on December 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Blagoveshchensk December Border Gas From

Recent Stories

Preliminary Date of Next Normandy-Format Meeting S ..

5 minutes ago

French police probe mosque attacker's motive

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia requested to increase Pakistani manpo ..

31 seconds ago

Man kills brother in Pishin

2 minutes ago

Director General National Accountability Bureau (N ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Leaves Baring Vostok Founder Cal ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.