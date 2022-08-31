UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom Confirms Gas Delivery Halt Via Nord Stream 1 For Maintenance Works

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Russia's Gazprom Confirms Gas Delivery Halt Via Nord Stream 1 for Maintenance Works

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Gas delivery via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been completely suspended as the scheduled maintenance works at the Portovaya compressor station start on Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom confirmed.

Earlier in the day, the OPAL gas pipeline operator said the deliveries ceased from 01:00 GMT, and the NEL gas pipeline reported that the halt started at 00:00 GMT.

"The gas delivery via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been halted because the maintenance works at the compressor station are starting today," Gazprom said on Telegram.

The suspension of energy delivery will last until 01:00 GMT September 3.

Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with natural gas, was operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June and at 20% from the end of July. Gazprom attributed lower volumes to the problems with maintenance and repair of the Siemens turbines.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord July September Gas From Siemens

Recent Stories

UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solid ..

UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solidarity visit

19 minutes ago
 PM to visit flood-affected KP districts today

PM to visit flood-affected KP districts today

39 minutes ago
 Lahore Board announces results of matriculation ex ..

Lahore Board announces results of matriculation exam

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st August 2022

3 hours ago
 Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan' ..

Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan's London High Commission

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.