MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Gas delivery via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been completely suspended as the scheduled maintenance works at the Portovaya compressor station start on Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom confirmed.

Earlier in the day, the OPAL gas pipeline operator said the deliveries ceased from 01:00 GMT, and the NEL gas pipeline reported that the halt started at 00:00 GMT.

"The gas delivery via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been halted because the maintenance works at the compressor station are starting today," Gazprom said on Telegram.

The suspension of energy delivery will last until 01:00 GMT September 3.

Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with natural gas, was operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June and at 20% from the end of July. Gazprom attributed lower volumes to the problems with maintenance and repair of the Siemens turbines.