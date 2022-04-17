UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom Confirms Pumping Natural Gas To Europe Via Ukraine As Requested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom says it is meeting supply requests for natural gas from European importers, pumping over 57 million cubic meters (2 billion cubic feet) through Ukraine on Sunday.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine as planned, in accordance with the requests of European consumers.

That is 57 million cubic meters delivered on April 17," the company said in the statement.

Gazprom's transit contract with Ukraine caps the daily volume of gas at around 109.6 million cubic meters, or 40 billion cubic meters until the end of 2022. Despite Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the levels of gas transit were quite steady from February 24 until mid-March, when slight drops were registered for a couple of days. Since April 8, gas transit has been lower than expected again, which may be put down to warmer temperatures in Europe.

