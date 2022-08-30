PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom has notified French company Engie of its decision to reduce gas supplies starting from Tuesday due to disagreements over some contracts, Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing a source.

Gazprom's deliveries to the French energy company have already declined in July, the news outlet recalled.

Engie, however, assured customers that it had taken measures to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies, even with the cessation of supplies from Gazprom.