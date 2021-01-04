UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gazprom Doubles Gas Export To China From Q4 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Russia's Gazprom Doubles Gas Export to China From Q4 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Gazprom's daily exports of Russian natural gas to China in the first days of 2021 have been in excess of the contractual volumes and twice the amount exported in the fourth quarter of last year, the company said on Monday.

"Gazprom has stepped up to a new level of daily gas exports to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline. The exports are in line with its contractual obligations for 2021 and are twice the daily average stipulated by the contact for the fourth quarter of last year," a statement read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia China Company Gas

Recent Stories

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on track, ..

4 minutes ago

UAE’s hotel reservation rates witness significan ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Airports, GMR-Hyderabad announce formation o ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.