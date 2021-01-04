MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Gazprom's daily exports of Russian natural gas to China in the first days of 2021 have been in excess of the contractual volumes and twice the amount exported in the fourth quarter of last year, the company said on Monday.

"Gazprom has stepped up to a new level of daily gas exports to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline. The exports are in line with its contractual obligations for 2021 and are twice the daily average stipulated by the contact for the fourth quarter of last year," a statement read.