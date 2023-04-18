UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom Expects EU To Have Trouble Restocking Gas For Next Winter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Russia's Gazprom Expects EU to Have Trouble Restocking Gas for Next Winter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The growing international competition for liquefied natural gas will hinder the European Union's ability to replenish fuel in its underground storage facilities (UGS) without supplies from Russia, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday.

The EU had 56.6 billion cubic meters (15 trillion gallons) of gas in its UGS facilities, as of April 16. European companies would need to replenish the stock by 1.4 billion cubic meters by now to keep up the pace required to reach the 2019-2020 peak level of 97.6 billion cubic meters.

"It will be extremely difficult to do, considering the (EU's) politically motivated decisions aimed at the rejection of Russian pipeline gas imports.

Another important impact on the amount of gas available in European market will be the competition for LNG," Gazprom said on Telegram.

Under these conditions, replenishing gas reserves in the storage facilities even to last year's level of 58 billion cubic meters "may become a non-trivial task for European companies," the Russian exporter said.

Gazprom said it was last year's mild winter that in many ways helped Europe to get through the heating season, but there is no guarantee the weather will be the same this winter.

