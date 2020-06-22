(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Russian energy giant Gazprom expects the export price for its gas to total between $130 and $140 for 1,000 cubic meters (35.314 cubic feet) in 2020, Sergey Komlev, the head of Gazprom Export's Contract Structuring and Price Formation Directorate, said on Monday.

"We forecast around $130-140 for 1,000 cubic meters for this year in general," Komlev said during a phone conversation with investors.

Gazprom is engaged in negotiations with a range of partners regarding the review of contractual prices for gas deliveries, but no long-term reconsideration is planned, the official added.

"We are currently engaged in negotiations with several partners regarding the price reconsideration, but it should be noted that long-term contracts reflect long-term prices ... So, the current situation cannot serve as a ground for a significant reconsideration of the current prices," Komlev told investors.