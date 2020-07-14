Russian gas giant Gazprom expects spot prices for gas in Europe to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year, Head of Financial Department Alexander Ivannikov said Tuesday

"As far as spot prices at European hubs are concerned, there are reasons to believe that, as of today, we are past the lowest point.

At the same time, we can expect a more stable balancing on the market starting in the fourth quarter because of the season requirements and the fact that gas storages are filled to a high degree," Ivannikov said in a phone conference.