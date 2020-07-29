(@FahadShabbir)

The deliveries of Russian gas to Greece through the Bulgarian territory resumed on Wednesday after the repairs of the transmission pipeline were completed, Russia's Gazprom Export confirmed

Greece receives Russian gas from the TurkStream pipeline through Bulgaria.

Earlier in the day, Bulgarian gas transmission system operator Bulgartransgaz said it had completed the repairs of the pipeline after a failure that occurred on Monday near Bulgaria's south-western settlement of Kulata.

"The export of Russian gas through the Bulgarian territory resumed starting the July 29 gas day. According to the statement of our Bulgarian partners, bids for [gas] transportation for July 29 will be implemented in full," Gazprom Export told reporters in a statement.