MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia's Gazprom Export said on Tuesday it was engaged in negotiations with Poland's PGNiG energy company regarding the possibility to review the contractual gas price for Poland, which was established back in 2017, as the Russian company believes the price should be increased.

Gazprom Export added is signed an annex to its contract with PGNIG, reflecting the arbitration's decision on the 2014 gas price review, but would still continue effort to challenge the decision.

"Gazprom Export and Poland's PGNIG have signed a supplement to the contract, envisioning the review of gas prices under the decision of the arbitration, but it will continue appealing this court decision jointly with the parent company [Gazprom]," Gazprom Export told reporters.