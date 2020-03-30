UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gazprom Export Studies Court Ruling On Reviewing Of Gas Price For Poland

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russia's Gazprom Export Studies Court Ruling on Reviewing of Gas Price for Poland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russia's Gazprom Export said on Monday it was studying the ruling of the Stockholm arbitration court on reviewing Russian gas prices for Poland's state energy company PGNiG, adding that it was too early to give any assessment of the possible payments to PGNiG.

PGNiG said earlier on Monday it had won the case against Gazprom and Gazprom Export, and now had a right to get $1.

5 billion back for the deliveries conducted between November 1, 2014, and February 29, 2020, as the Stockholm court had changed the gas purchase formula.

"On March 30, Gazprom Export received the decision of the Stockholm arbitration court within the arbitral proceeding on reviewing the price for gas delivered in compliance with the contract with Polish company PGNiG. We are now studying this decision. It is too early to give any estimate of the amount of the possible pay-off," Gazprom Export told reporters.

