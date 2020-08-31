UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gazprom FIles Complaint With Polish Court Against National Anti-Trust Watchdog

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:51 PM

Russia's Gazprom FIles Complaint With Polish Court Against National Anti-Trust Watchdog

Russian gas giant Gazprom filed complaints in a Polish court against the country's anti-monopoly watchdog over restricting access to evidence on the case of the Nord Stream 2, Gazprom said in its repor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom filed complaints in a Polish court against the country's anti-monopoly watchdog over restricting access to evidence on the case of the Nord Stream 2, Gazprom said in its report.

The company said it had filed its complaints on August 24.

In May 2019, the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection said it suspected Gazprom and its five partners on the Nord Stream 2 project � OMV, Wintershall, Shell, Uniper and Engie � of breaching Poland's antimonopoly rules on financing.

In November, the watchdog fined France's Engie about $45 million for failing to provide details on the case.

In 2020, the antitrust agency asked Gazprom to submit new information on the case. The Russian company asked to substantiate the request. In August, the watchdog said it would fine Gazprom 50 million euros ($59 million) because of failure to cooperate. Gazprom argued that the requested information has nothing to do with the subject of the investigation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia France Company Fine Nord Poland May August November Gas 2019 2020 Million Court

Recent Stories

PSX Regional Head visits LCCI

44 seconds ago

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht appea ..

16 minutes ago

Building collapses in sialkot

19 minutes ago

DHA conducted anti-dengue drive

19 minutes ago

Police get success in its security plan on Muharra ..

19 minutes ago

Police arrest two drug peddlers

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.