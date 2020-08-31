Russian gas giant Gazprom filed complaints in a Polish court against the country's anti-monopoly watchdog over restricting access to evidence on the case of the Nord Stream 2, Gazprom said in its repor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom filed complaints in a Polish court against the country's anti-monopoly watchdog over restricting access to evidence on the case of the Nord Stream 2, Gazprom said in its report.

The company said it had filed its complaints on August 24.

In May 2019, the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection said it suspected Gazprom and its five partners on the Nord Stream 2 project � OMV, Wintershall, Shell, Uniper and Engie � of breaching Poland's antimonopoly rules on financing.

In November, the watchdog fined France's Engie about $45 million for failing to provide details on the case.

In 2020, the antitrust agency asked Gazprom to submit new information on the case. The Russian company asked to substantiate the request. In August, the watchdog said it would fine Gazprom 50 million euros ($59 million) because of failure to cooperate. Gazprom argued that the requested information has nothing to do with the subject of the investigation.