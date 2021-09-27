(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom and the Hungarian government signed on Monday a contract for gas supplies until the end of 2036, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The signing ceremony in Budapest was attended by Gazprom Export chief Elena Burmistrova and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Under the contract, Gazprom will be delivering 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary annually. As it was reported previously, 3.5 billion cubic meters will be shipped through Serbia and one billion more through Austria.

The agreement enters into force on October 1. Terms can be changed after 10 years.