UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom, Hungary Sign 15-Year Contract For Gas Supplies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Gazprom, Hungary Sign 15-Year Contract for Gas Supplies

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom and the Hungarian government signed on Monday a contract for gas supplies until the end of 2036, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The signing ceremony in Budapest was attended by Gazprom Export chief Elena Burmistrova and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Under the contract, Gazprom will be delivering 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary annually. As it was reported previously, 3.5 billion cubic meters will be shipped through Serbia and one billion more through Austria.

The agreement enters into force on October 1. Terms can be changed after 10 years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budapest Austria Serbia Hungary October Gas Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecu ..

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecurity awareness, GenZ&#039;s fu ..

11 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to ..

Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to raising awareness about Breas ..

15 minutes ago
 Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

17 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Ha ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Haleem, Niaz-e-Imam Hussain (R.A ..

19 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important hist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important historical outcomes of dialogue an ..

26 minutes ago
 16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.