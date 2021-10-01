Russia's gas giant Gazprom said it increased exports to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) by 15.3% to 145.8 billion cubic meters of gas in the first nine months of 2021, compared to the same period last year

"Gazprom increased exports to non-CIS countries to 145.8 billion cubic meters, this is the second largest nine-month figure in the history of deliveries (in 2018, it totaled 149.2 billion cubic meters). Compared to January-September 2020, it surged by 15.3% or 19.3 billion cubic meters," Gazprom wrote on Telegram.