UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gazprom Increases Gas Production By 1.7% To 11.68Trln Cubic Feet January-August

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:12 PM

Russia's Gazprom Increases Gas Production by 1.7% to 11.68Trln Cubic Feet January-August

Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that it increased gas production by 1.7 percent in January-August, compared to the same period last year, bringing it to 331 billion cubic meters (11.68 trillion cubic feet)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that it increased gas production by 1.7 percent in January-August, compared to the same period last year, bringing it to 331 billion cubic meters (11.68 trillion cubic feet).

"According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 331 billion cubic meters of gas over the [first] eight months of 2019. This is 1.7 percent ... more that during the same period in 2018," Gazprom said.

Gazprom increased its gas production by 5.6 percent to 497.6 billion cubic meters in 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Same Gas 2018 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Two brothers die after consuming toxic alcohol in ..

1 minute ago

Indian authorities grilled for arbitrary arrests i ..

1 minute ago

'Negligence, corruption wont be tolerated in devel ..

14 minutes ago

Son of ex-policeman arrested in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

14 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Country's Economy Ma ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.