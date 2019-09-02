Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that it increased gas production by 1.7 percent in January-August, compared to the same period last year, bringing it to 331 billion cubic meters (11.68 trillion cubic feet)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that it increased gas production by 1.7 percent in January-August, compared to the same period last year, bringing it to 331 billion cubic meters (11.68 trillion cubic feet).

"According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 331 billion cubic meters of gas over the [first] eight months of 2019. This is 1.7 percent ... more that during the same period in 2018," Gazprom said.

Gazprom increased its gas production by 5.6 percent to 497.6 billion cubic meters in 2018.