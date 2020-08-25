UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gazprom, Mongolia Sign Memorandum On Special Company For Gas Delivery To China

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:59 PM

Russia gas giant Gazprom and Mongolia on Tuesday signed a memorandum on establishing a company that would develop technical and economic project for the construction and use of a gas pipeline to China via Mongolia, the Russian company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia gas giant Gazprom and Mongolia on Tuesday signed a memorandum on establishing a company that would develop technical and economic project for the construction and use of a gas pipeline to China via Mongolia, the Russian company said.

The memorandum was signed at a meeting of Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"The company will be set up in Mongolia to develop the economical and technical project for the construction and use of a pipeline," Gazprom said.

