Russia's Gazprom Neft Discovers New Oil Field In Orenburg Region

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Gazprom Neft, the subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom, has discovered a new large oil field in the Orenburg region in the country's central Urals area, estimating geological reserves of hydrocarbons at 53 million tons of oil equivalent, the company said on Wednesday

"Gazprom Neft has discovered a new oil field in the Tashlinsky District of the Orenburg region... The geological reserves of the field amount to 53 million tons of oil equivalent. Oil from the Solnechny area has an unusual bright orange color, belongs to light crude oils and does not contain impurities," the company said.

The new field will become part of Gazprom Neft's promising production center in the Volga-Ural region in the future, it added.

"For the Volga-Ural oil and gas province, which is considered a well-studied region, a discovery of this magnitude is a serious success. The new asset and neighboring areas will become the basis for the long-term development of our company in the Orenburg region, which remains one of the significant oil production centers of Gazprom Neft," senior Gazprom Neft official Vadim Yakovlev said in the statement.

Drilling results have confirmed the potential of the area and the prospects for exploration, which the company is conducting in the south-west of the Orenburg region.

