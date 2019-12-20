UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gazprom Neft Expects To Report 3.3% Increase In Hydrocarbon Production For 2019

Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:24 PM

Russian oil company Gazprom Neft on Friday said it expected to see a 3.3 percent increase in hydrocarbon production for 2019 in the end-of-the-year report, which would come out to 96 million tonnes of oil equivalent

"Hydrocarbon production at Gazprom Neft is expected to reach 96 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe) in 2019, a 3.3 percent increase compared to 2018. Annual refining volumes are provisionally expected to reach 41.5 million tonnes. Sales of premium oil products are expected to be in the order of 26.

4 million tonnes," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, its Arctic projects, and the Prirazlomnoye, Novoportovskoye, and Vostochno-Messoyakhskoye fields contributed the most to this year's growth in oil production.

The company also acquired subsoil usage rights to 27 license blocks in various Russian regions, including in the Yamalo-Nenets and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Areas, and Orenburg Region, as well as exploration rights in the western part of the Taymyr Peninsula.

