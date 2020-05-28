UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gazprom Neft Increases Hydrocarbon Production By 6.7% Year-on-Year In Q1 2020

Russia's Gazprom Neft oil producer has increased its hydrocarbon production by 6.7 percent to 24.79 million tonnes in oil equivalent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to the company's statement

Gazprom Neft's losses, calculated in line with the International Financial Reporting Standards, amounted to 13.806 billion rubles ($194 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 107.9 billion rubles net profit a year earlier.

