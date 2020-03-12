Russia's Gazprom Neft intends to start increasing oil output after OPEC+ deal ends on April 1, may increase production by up to 50,000 barrels daily in a month, CEO Alexander Dyukov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia's Gazprom Neft intends to start increasing oil output after OPEC+ deal ends on April 1, may increase production by up to 50,000 barrels daily in a month, CEO Alexander Dyukov said Thursday.

"As for Gazprom Neft, since the [OPEC+] deal will end on April 1, then, starting April 1, we will begin increasing output, we can increase the output by 45,000-50,000 barrels daily in a month," Dyukov said.

The company is capable of further increase and wants to do it in a way that is "economically effective," the CEO said.

Gazprom Neft felt "some disappointment" over the breakdown of the OPEC+ oil cut deal, Dyukov said.

After the members of OPEC and non-cartel producers failed to agree on the extension or modification of the agreement last week, oil prices plunged, losing up to 30 percent on Monday.

However, Gazprom Neft operates at low production costs and can withstand even lower prices than $35 per barrel, Dyukov said.

"Of course, there will be capital expenses on production, but capital expenditure and operating costs all fit into $10. So you can make a calculation and see that we are sustainable at even lower prices than $35 per barrel," the CEO said.