Russia's Gazprom Neft May Bring Hydrocarbon Production To Over 100 Mln Tonnes In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:35 PM

Russia's Gazprom Neft may boost its hydrocarbon production to over 100 million tonnes in 2020 if the OPEC+ production cuts deal is not extended, the company's head, Alexander Dyukov, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russia's Gazprom Neft may boost its hydrocarbon production to over 100 million tonnes in 2020 if the OPEC+ production cuts deal is not extended, the company's head, Alexander Dyukov, said on Thursday.

"I can say for sure we will increase [hydrocarbon] production. The scale will depend on the decision made ... on whether the OPEC+ deal is extended, and on what conditions ... If there is no extension, we will produce over 100 million [tonnes]," Dyukov told reporters on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum in Moscow.

