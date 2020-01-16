(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's Gazprom Neft may boost its hydrocarbon production to over 100 million tonnes in 2020 if the OPEC+ production cuts deal is not extended, the company's head, Alexander Dyukov, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russia's Gazprom Neft may boost its hydrocarbon production to over 100 million tonnes in 2020 if the OPEC+ production cuts deal is not extended, the company's head, Alexander Dyukov, said on Thursday.

"I can say for sure we will increase [hydrocarbon] production. The scale will depend on the decision made ... on whether the OPEC+ deal is extended, and on what conditions ... If there is no extension, we will produce over 100 million [tonnes]," Dyukov told reporters on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum in Moscow.