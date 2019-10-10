(@imziishan)

TYUMEN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russia's Gazprom Neft plans to produce at least 63 million tonnes of oil in 2019 and 65-66 million tonnes of oil in 2020, Vadim Yakovlev, the first deputy CEO at the company, said on Thursday.

"This year, we will produce around 96 million tonnes of oil and gas [hydrocarbon] of oil equivalent.

As for the oil, the volume will reach at least 63 million tonnes. As for the next year, the specific figures will depend on the terms and parameters of the country's participation in the OPEC+ deal. As for the potential, we have the potential to produce over 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent, and oil production will reach 65-66 million tonnes," Yakovlev said at a briefing.