(@FahadShabbir)

Russian oil company Gazprom Neft increased hydrocarbons production by 3.4 percent to 96.1 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2019, according to the company's Investor Day presentation released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian oil company Gazprom Neft increased hydrocarbons production by 3.4 percent to 96.1 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2019, according to the company's Investor Day presentation released on Thursday.

In 2018, the figure stood at 92.9 million tonnes of oil equivalent, the presentation added.