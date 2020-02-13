Russia's Gazprom Neft Says Increased Hydrocarbons Production By 3.4% In 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:51 PM
Russian oil company Gazprom Neft increased hydrocarbons production by 3.4 percent to 96.1 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2019, according to the company's Investor Day presentation released on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian oil company Gazprom Neft increased hydrocarbons production by 3.4 percent to 96.1 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2019, according to the company's Investor Day presentation released on Thursday.
In 2018, the figure stood at 92.9 million tonnes of oil equivalent, the presentation added.