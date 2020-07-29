UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gazprom Neft Starts Exploration Of Cluster With Potential Of 650Mln Tonnes Of Oil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russia's Gazprom Neft Starts Exploration of Cluster With Potential of 650Mln Tonnes of Oil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russia's Gazprom Neft announced on Wednesday it began developing a hydrocarbon cluster consisting of five areas in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and the Tyumen Region, with the resource potential amounting to around 650 million tonnes of oil.

"Gazprom Neft has launched full-scale development of a large hydrocarbon cluster uniting licensed blocks in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and the Tyumen Region, with the resource potential of around 650 million tonnes of oil," the energy company said in a statement.

The total area of the five blocks exceeds 5,000 square kilometers (1,930 square miles), Gazprom Neft said.

The Alexander Zhagrin field is seen as the key asset of the new project. Its initial recoverable reserves are estimated at 111 million tonnes of oil. A total of 1 million tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons was produced at the field during the first year of its exploitation, with the peak production level of 6.5 million tonnes of oil per year expected in 2024, Gazprom Neft specified.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Tyumen Million

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks fans to see “milk canals” in K ..

2 minutes ago

ECC approves bimonthly change in POL prices

22 minutes ago

NAB Chairman approves filing of new references aga ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against complacency on COVI ..

43 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.40 a barrel T ..

43 minutes ago

UAE space programmes boost Asia’s lead in 4th In ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.