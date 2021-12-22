UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom Negotiates LPG, Helium Supplies With China - Regional Office Head

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:22 PM

Russian energy giant Gazprom is negotiating the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and helium from the Amur gas processing plant with China, the head of Gazprom's office in Beijing, Victor Kovtun, said on Wednesday

"Gazprom's cooperation with Chinese partners is not limited to gas supplies and cooperation in the field of underground gas storage. For example, active negotiations are currently underway on the supply of liquefied petroleum gases and helium from the Amur gas processing plant.

Chinese partners have already expressed interest in purchasing these products," Kovtun told Gazprom's corporate magazine.

During the meetings of joint coordinating committees of Gazprom and China's CNPC and CNOOC oil and gas corporations, the sides also discuss gas power generation, the development of a production and marketing infrastructure for natural gas as a motor fuel on the Europe-China international transport route, and joint implementation of projects in the sphere of gas liquefaction, he added.

