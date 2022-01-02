MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom has not booked any transit capacity through the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Sunday, auction data shows, with gas flowing in reverse for the 12th day.

The Russian gas exporter stopped sending gas westward through the pipeline that runs across Belarus and Poland in December after receiving no extra requests from customers.

The state gas exporter argues that it delivers on long-term contractual obligations in full.

Daily auction data shared by GSA Platform showed that 69.8 million cubic meters of gas transit capacity remained up for grabs as of Saturday. Germany has been pumping Russian gas to Poland through the Yamal pipeline in reverse.