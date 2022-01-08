UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom Not Booking Yamal Gas Transit Capacity For Third Week

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The volume of the pumped gas in the reverse mode from Germany to Poland continues to increase as the Russian energy giant Gazprom refrains from booking gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for the third week in a row, the data from German gas operator Gascade and the GSA Platform has shown.

From January 5 morning to January 6 morning, gas supplies fluctuated in the range of 100,000-160,000 cubic meters per hour. On Friday, the volume of gas supplies slightly exceeded 650,000 cubic meters per hour.

On December 25, Sergey Kupriyanov, a spokesman for the Russian energy giant, rejected allegations that Gazprom shortchanges gas transit to Europe as groundless and false, saying that Gazprom's practice was to book transit capacities to pump as much gas as contracted by clients, and that European countries like Germany and France had already taken their contracted volume of fuel but have not placed any new orders.

The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, as well as Nord Stream, are the main routes of Russian gas supplies to Europe. Gas prices in the European stock market started rapidly hitting historical records in December. Some Western politicians and industries accused Russia of manipulating gas prices by switching the gas flow to the reverse mode as a response to political tensions over Ukraine and delays in the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. According to the head of Gazprom's financial department, Alexander Ivannikov, fluctuations in gas prices in Europe negatively affected the demand.

