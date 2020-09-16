Russian gas giant Gazprom will fully cover consumers' needs this winter, as it will send around 9 billion cubic meters of gas to European storages, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom will fully cover consumers' needs this winter, as it will send around 9 billion cubic meters of gas to European storages, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"Preparations for the upcoming fall-winter period are going on in strict compliance with the schedule. By the beginning of the withdrawal period, Russia will have 72.3 billion cubic meters of gas in its subsurface storages. We will maintain recovery volume at the record-high 843.

3 million cubic meters of gas daily. Gazprom will also send almost 9 billion cubic meters of gas to subsurface storages in Europe. All this will enable Gazprom to fully cover all the needs of our consumers in winter," Miller said.

Gazprom exported over 16.3 billion cubic meters of gas abroad in August, which is a 12 percent month-on-month increase, Miller added. He also said that gas deliveries to Russian consumers grew by 5 percent compared to July.