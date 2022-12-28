Russian gas giant Gazprom is supplying gas to China exceeding daily contractual obligations and will set a new record in daily supplies on December 28, CEO Alexey Miller said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russian gas giant Gazprom is supplying gas to China exceeding daily contractual obligations and will set a new record in daily supplies on December 28, CEO Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

"We have made a decision that we will deliver gas to China in December 2022 exceeding daily contractual obligations. The maximum surplus has amounted to 18.7%.

And today another record in daily supplies to China will be set," Miller said at a company meeting.

The supplies are being carried out through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline under a long term contract between Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation. Operations of the pipeline started in 2019. Supplies reached 4.1 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020 and grew 2.5 times to 10.4 billion cubic meters in 2021. They will continue to expand until the pipeline reaches its target annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas by 2025.