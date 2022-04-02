UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom Pumping Natural Gas To Europe Via Ukraine As Requested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 12:16 PM

Russia's Gazprom Pumping Natural Gas to Europe Via Ukraine as Requested

Russian energy giant Gazprom says it is meeting supply requests for natural gas from European buyers, providing more than 108 million cubic meters through Ukraine on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom says it is meeting supply requests for natural gas from European buyers, providing more than 108 million cubic meters through Ukraine on Saturday.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through Ukraine as usual based on requests from European consumers.

That is 108.3 million cubic meters delivered on April 2," a statement read.

Gazprom's contract with Ukraine caps the daily amount of gas traversing the neighbor at around 109.6 million cubic meters a day, or 40 billion until the end of 2022.

