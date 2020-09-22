UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gazprom Resumes Gas Transportation Through Power Of Siberia Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday that it completed the scheduled maintenance of the Power of Siberia pipeline and was, therefore, resuming gas transportation.

"The planned service maintenance of the Power of Siberia pipeline has been completed. Gas transportation was resumed at 3:00 Moscow time [00:00 GMT], as it was scheduled," Gazprom said in a press release.

