MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russia's Gazprom said Wednesday it had resumed gas traffic to China via the Power of Siberia trunkline after a pause for technical maintenance.

"On March 31, scheduled technical maintenance on the Power of Siberia trunkline was completed. Gas deliveries to the Chinese consumers have been resumed," the company said.